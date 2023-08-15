Wrexham v Walsall - Match preview

Danny Johnson celebrates his goal

The Saddlers marked their first home match of the season by running out 2-1 winners over promotion contenders Stockport County in front of a bumper crowd of over 6,000 on Saturday.

Danny Johnson scored his second goal in as many games with a 24th-minute opener, before Aramide Oteh sealed the deal with a second 11 minutes from time. Ryan Rydel bagged a late goal for County.

It’s been 16 years since Walsall last met Wrexham in a 1-0 victory back in 2007, and the Saddlers will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in League Two for the first time since Boxing Day.

The trip to Wales will represent Walsall’s third away match in 10 days, but Sadler has warned his players must be prepared for the relentless nature of the fixture schedule.

Sadler said: “We will have had two tough games back-to-back (against Stockport and Wrexham).

“They come thick and fast. There’s no respite and no let up. The league is relentless and it’s tough.

“You have to be prepared to rest and go again. That’s the nature of it.

“The most important thing is to reflect on Saturday and get ready to be as fit as possible for Tuesday.”

Wrexham have undergone a dramatic transformation since Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their highly publicised takeover in 2021.

The Red Dragons secured a return to the EFL after a 15-year absence by lifting the National League title last season.

The club has received increased media coverage since winning promotion, but Sadler is determined to shut out the noise, and focus on the task at hand.

“For me, it’s another game against a League Two team, and that’s exactly the same way that Wrexham will set themselves up,” he revealed.

“When you’re in amongst it and you’re down to the ground, it’s just another game for both teams, and one that both teams will be desperate to win.”

In terms of team news, Priestley Farquharson could be in line for a return at Wrexham.

The defender has missed the opening three matches of the season, but Sadler has revealed he is in the final stages of his recovery.

However, Brandon Comley and Tom Knowles are set to be unavailable for the trip across the border.

Comley aggravated an ankle issue in the 4-3 defeat at Blackburn last week and was absent for the Stockport victory as a result.

The midfielder will undergo a scan to determine the seriousness of the situation.

Knowles is still recuperating from an injury which he sustained towards the end of pre-season.