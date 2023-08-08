Mat Sadler delighted with Walsall debutant Harry Williams

Harry Williams

Williams was given the nod against Morecambe after Priestley Farquharson missed out with a groin injury.

The 20-year-old performed well despite the Saddlers falling to a 2-1 defeat, and Sadler saw plenty of positives from the youngster.

Sadler said: “He did well. I was really pleased with Harry.

“His first pass went out of play, and I thought, I wish he’d made that pass just to give him that little bit of confidence.

“But again it shows the character. You’ve all seen here how good he is in the air. He loves heading the football and there were plenty of positives from him.