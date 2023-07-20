Walsall complete signing of defender Harry Williams

Harry Williams

Williams has penned a one-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.

The centre-back impressed the coaching staff while on trial during pre-season, and is now targeting a successful season at Bescot.

“I’m really pleased to sign for Walsall,” Williams said.

“I’ve had a couple of games and I’ve really enjoyed the training so I’m happy to be here.

“The lads and the Head Coach have welcomed me and accepted me straight from the start, it feels like a family club.

“The main thing that struck me was the togetherness of the group and you can see that in the first couple of games. We’ve had two positive results against Leamington and we took that into the game against Aston Villa so hopefully we can build on that momentum and have a successful season.

“It’s a massive opportunity and I want to develop myself as a player and whatever opportunity I get, I’m going to give my best for the team and the gaffer.”

Williams started his career at West Brom and represented them at under-18 and under-23 level.

He also had spells at Burnley and Aston Villa, before joining Alvechurch in 2022.

The 20-year-old starred in Alvechurch's run to the FA Cup second round and scored three goals in 39 matches during his solitary campaign with the Southern League Premier Division Central outfit.

His performances caught the eye of Leicester City as he was invited for a trial back in May.

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler is hoping that he's discovered a hidden gem with the signing of Williams.

“I’m really pleased to sign Harry,” Sadler said.

“Harry has had a really strong season at Alvechurch. The links we have to the local non-league scene alerted me to him and he’s been with us for the last 10 days.

“Myself and others at the football club have got fantastic links with local non-league clubs. I’ve been listening and looking out for young, hidden gems coming up and I feel Harry fits that profile.

“We really thank Alvechurch, Mark Fogarty and the board of directors there for allowing us to have him with us and during that time we feel he has gone from strength to strength.

“He’s got a lot of ability and it’s a fantastic opportunity for him and for us to have him in the building.

“Not only has he earned the contract, he’s really improved and shown he can cope with the levels that we train at and he impacts the training sessions.