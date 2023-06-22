Walsall sign defender Chris Hussey

Chris Hussey (WFC official)

Hussey will officially join the Saddlers when his contract at Stockport expires on July 1.

The 34-year-old amassed 35 appearances for the Hatters last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion in the League Two play-off final.

After signing for the Saddlers, Hussey has revealed he is determined to enjoy a successful debut season at Bescot.

“I’m delighted to join Walsall,” Hussey said.

“I like to get forward, get crosses in, defend well and give it my all – which I do every day. Every day is a work day, you’re a by-product of what you do in the week and if you work hard in the week, you get your rewards on a Saturday.

“Mat Sadler wants good people in the building and I was genuinely on board with that because if you have good people around you, obviously you need good players, but first and foremost, the emphasis is on getting good people in the building which I think is massive.

“I’m hoping for a good, successful season and everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

Hussey started his career at AFC Wimbledon and played a key role in helping them achieve back-to-back promotions in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

A loan switch to Coventry City followed, which was made permanent in January 2010. He played 65 times for the Sky Blues, before returning to Wimbledon to help them preserve their League Two status.

Hussey had a spell with Burton Albion and achieved automatic promotion to the third-tier with Bury in 2015. He was later involved in Sheffield United's promotion-winning campaign in 2016-17, and spent the following season on loan at Swindon Town.

In 2018, Hussey joined Cheltenham Town and went onto amass 155 appearances over a four-year period. He lifted the League Two title in 2021 under Michael Duff, and left Whaddon Road for a short stint at Port Vale.

“I’m chuffed to bring Chris in,” Sadler said.

“He is somebody with a high pedigree in this division and the one above. He has a lovely left foot, will compliment what we’ve got in the defensive areas really well and has fantastic set piece delivery.

“He’s the right type of person, the right type of character and he wants to get further promotions in his career.