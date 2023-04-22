Notification Settings

Walsall set to replay semi-final after expulsion

Walsall FC

Walsall will get a third chance to get to the final of the Walsall Senior Cup.

They will play Heath Hayes in the semi-final after Chasetown were thrown out of the competition this week for fielding an ineligible player.

The charge against them related to the semi-final against the Saddlers last month, which Chasetown won 1-0, and the earlier quarter-final tie against Hayes.

It is the second time this season the Saddlers have been reinstated in the competition at the expense of a club who fielded an ineligible player. Walsall got to the semi-final when Tividale were thrown out after the quarter-final tie for the same offence.

A statement from Staffordshire FA, which runs the competition, read: “As a result of the breach of Rule 9 (F) Chasetown have been expelled from the competition.

“As a result Walsall and Heath Hayes will meet to determine the opponent to face Rushall Olympic in the final on Tuesday May 9

A spokesman for Chasetown said: “This is just a genuine mistake from people doing a volunteer role under increasingly difficult circumstances with endless player movements these days, especially at non-contract level. I can only apologise on our side and hold our hands up, but the issue was reported to the Staffs FA as soon as any doubt was raised.”

