<Headline>

A frustrated Douglas James-Taylor

Owen Evans

Made two good stops to keep the score down. You have to wonder whether his future lies at the Bescot Stadium.

Handled pressure 6

Hayden White

Not a good performance in a collectively poor first half, although improved slightly after the break.

Unreliable 5

Liam Gordon

Found it difficult to find space on the tight Amex Stadium pitch or create any chances for the forwards. Was substituted at half-time.

Ineffective 5

Donervon Daniels

Beaten for pace on the first goal and didn’t deal with the third one when the ball was in the box. Had an off day, one of many in the team.

No command 5

Manny Monthe

Scored with a neat finish and was in the position to do so. Provided a good cross in the second half which should have been converted.

Bright spot 6

Tom Knowles

Had some good runs and tries hard to please the crowd and create, but at times no end product. Throw-ins were dangerous, but also went down too easily and got involved in petty off-the-ball spats.

A luxury 5

Andy Williams

Looked off the pace for most of the game, including the first half where he struggled to get any of the ball as Stevenage were dominant. Not the answer

Tired 5

Brandon Comley

A poor game overall. Lost March and gave him the space to execute the third goal, which effectively killed the game.

Poor marking 5

Douglas James-Taylor

Missed his chance to shine with two late chances, which a striker would be expected to score. Still looks raw, but at least got in those areas.

Missed chances 5

Jacob Maddox

Worked hard as did all the Walsall players, but didn’t seem to possess the quality or the passes that were needed to get them back into the game

No creativity 5

Isaac Hutchinson

Like Knowles and Maddox, performed in patches and looked good when he did, but they were few and far between.

No consistency 5

Substitutes