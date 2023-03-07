Walsall 0 Bradford City 0 - Report

Conor Wilkinson

This draw with Bradford made it 11 matches without a win for Michael Flynn’s team and should they fail to beat Stevenage on Saturday, it will mark the second time in the campaign they have gone a dozen games without a victory.

It is perhaps time to stop worrying at the gap to the play-offs and fret solely on where the next three points are coming from to satisfy an increasingly frustrated fanbase, who may need some convincing to shell out for significantly more expensive season tickets.

That’s not to say there weren't positives in Walsall’s performance. A draw against a Bradford team who arrived having won six of their last seven was not, in isolation, a poor result.

But it is the Saddlers continued failure to find the net which exasperates. The Bantams ended the night without an attempt on target yet it all went to waste as the hosts were unable to muster a clear-cut chance in 90 minutes.

The one consolation was Andy Cook didn’t score. Yet the former Walsall striker, who had netted four goals in six matches since departing Bescot in less than happy circumstances nearly four years ago, still came closer than anyone else to scoring with a first half header which crashed against the bar.

What Flynn would give for a Cook or, more pertinently, a Danny Johnson to make the difference and snaffle a goal from nowhere. It is now just five goals scored in 10 matches since the latter returned to Mansfield and three of those came in one afternoon at Hartlepool.

Donervon Daniels

Matty Stevens, signed on deadline day to help replace Johnson’s goals, was one of four players dropped to the bench after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Barrow, while Jamille Matt remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Andy Williams, promoted to the starting XI at Stevens’ expense, showed no shortage of endeavour but was starved of service and when the one real opening came his way, he struck his shot weakly at goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

The tone was set in the early stages as the hosts found space down the wings but were unable to find a decent enough delivery into the box, Tom Knowles whipping an effort from the right into the hands of goalkeeper Lewis, while the recalled Liam Gordon sent another behind the attackers from the opposite flank.

The hosts at least had some joy forcing errors from Lewis when the goalkeeper had the ball at his feet. Two attempted passes were shanked out of play, with a third almost going out for a corner as he hurried under pressure from the willing Conor Wilkinson.

Bradford had barely mustered an attack but midway through the half were inches from taking the lead. Brad Halliday swung in a deep cross from the right and Cook directed a looping header off the underside of the bar with Evans a spectator.

It was a let-off for the Saddlers but at least the action was heating up. Wilkinson had the home side’s first effort on goal 30 minutes in, turning 20 yards out and hitting a left-footed shot which for a moment looked like it might squirm under the dive of Lewis before flying wide of the post.

Jamie Walker then thumped a shot wide at the other end after being allowed to run across the face of the Walsall box and then drilled over while, in between, Knowles fired a long-range free-kick straight at Lewis.

It was the Saddlers who finished the half the strongest and after Williams had fired somewhat weakly at Lewis from the edge of the box, Hutchison gave the keeper a much bigger problem with a low 25-yard drive kept out by a diving save.

Jacob Maddox

The hosts continued on the front foot at the restart, Brandon Comley seeing an effort deflected wide before Knowles shot too close to Lewis from outside the box.

Yet chances inside the area remained at a premium for both teams, Cook hearing the derision of the home supporters when he attempted an acrobatic finish 10 yards out and sent the ball about the same distance over the bar.

Walsall remained willing but ineffective, countless crosses sent into the box headed away with ease by the visiting defence, while a wildly overhit pass from Manny Monthe prompted Flynn to turn his heels in the technical area, head shaking. Whatever slim belief had existed seemed to be ebbing away.

Knowles found his best delivery of the night with 10 minutes to go but the ball flew just too far in front of substitute Douglas James-Taylor.

Bradford had the last chance but Scott Banks lifted a free-kick over the bar. Evans ended the night untroubled yet Lewis was unbeaten. There, in a nutshell, is Walsall’s problem.

Saddlers (3-4-1-2): Evans, White, Daniels ©, Monthe, Knowles, Maddox (Kinsella 75), Comley, Gordon, Hutchison, Williams, Wilkinson (James-Taylor 78) Subs not used: Riley, McEntee, Stevens, Allen, Low.