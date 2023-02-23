Notification Settings

Robbie Willmott hopes Walsall goals will flow

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Robbie Willmott admits it is ‘all up to the forwards’ to shoot Walsall towards the play-offs.

Robbie Willmott
Willmott, whose former Newport boss Michael Flynn signed him on loan for Saddlers in the January transfer window, admits he is frustrated at five draws in a row including the stalemate against Crewe

He said the defence is doing their job keeping the goals out at the other end but it needed a change of luck or circumstance in the final third of the field.

Willmott said: “It’s not clicking in terms of goals for whatever reason – though it isn’t work-rate or lack of effort as that is not in question.

“It needs the ball to drop for someone, or even an own goal, anything to kick-start a game and hopefully get us a win.

“We can understand the fans’ frustrations, they come here to see their side score goals which we are not doing at the moment, but I feel sure the situation will get better.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

