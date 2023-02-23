Robbie Willmott hopes Walsall goals will flow

Willmott, whose former Newport boss Michael Flynn signed him on loan for Saddlers in the January transfer window, admits he is frustrated at five draws in a row including the stalemate against Crewe
He said the defence is doing their job keeping the goals out at the other end but it needed a change of luck or circumstance in the final third of the field.
Willmott said: “It’s not clicking in terms of goals for whatever reason – though it isn’t work-rate or lack of effort as that is not in question.
“It needs the ball to drop for someone, or even an own goal, anything to kick-start a game and hopefully get us a win.
“We can understand the fans’ frustrations, they come here to see their side score goals which we are not doing at the moment, but I feel sure the situation will get better.”