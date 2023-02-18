Walsall's Owen Evans happy with his new goalkeeping pal

Walsall's Owen Evans

Jackson Smith joined on a loan deal from Wolves in January and Evans said he has fitted in well to the ‘mini team’ of him and goalkeeping coach Dan Watson.

Evans has won high praise recently after a series of clean sheets and spectacular saves but is quick to point out his colleague’s contribution on and off the field.

He said: “I always said it would be nice to have another goalkeeper here and Jackson has fitted in well. We push each other and work well as a team.

“I have a lot to learn, I wouldn’t say I am a senior goalkeeper though people will see me as that.