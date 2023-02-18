Notification Settings

Walsall's Owen Evans happy with his new goalkeeping pal

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans says having a new training partner has inspired him in his preparation for games.

Walsall's Owen Evans
Jackson Smith joined on a loan deal from Wolves in January and Evans said he has fitted in well to the ‘mini team’ of him and goalkeeping coach Dan Watson.

Evans has won high praise recently after a series of clean sheets and spectacular saves but is quick to point out his colleague’s contribution on and off the field.

He said: “I always said it would be nice to have another goalkeeper here and Jackson has fitted in well. We push each other and work well as a team.

“I have a lot to learn, I wouldn’t say I am a senior goalkeeper though people will see me as that.

“On the pitch as well it is a team effort to keep clean sheets and the defence is solid.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

