Walsall invited pressure in Leyton Orient draw says boss Michael Flynn

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers went in front through Joe Low in the first half - before Ed Turns rescued a point for the league leaders seven minutes from time.

But despite the point, Flynn was unhappy with the way his team handled the second half and felt his team invited pressure from the leaders.

He said: "Credit where credit is due they are a very good team they are not top of the league for nothing and overall most people wouldn't be unhappy with a point against them.

"But I just felt the way we looked after the ball wasn't the best, we didn't look after it, our clearances invited pressure and that showed at the end.

"They were probably always going to pin us back in the second half or at least part of it and they did but when that happens you have to make the ball safe when you do get it, preferably being able to keep it.

"Having said that our defending was quite heroic in the second half, they put their bodies on the line and stuck with their men almost all times apart from the goal which to be fair was a great strike, it looked in all the way."

Conor Wilkinson was stretchered off late in the game, just weeks after making his return from a long term knee injury.

Flynn explained his latest injury involved the same knee which had kept him out previously - and a scan will be arranged this evening to learn the extent of the damage.

He said: "That's a real shame for Conor to go off like that when he has worked so hard to get back but hopefully it is not too severe and we will know more after the weekend.