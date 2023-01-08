FA Cup: Stockport 1 Walsall 2 - Report

Stockport v Walsall match action (pic Owen Russell)

Williams kept his cool when Liam Kinsella was brought down in the 93rd minute to blast the penalty into the top corner of the net and send them through.

Danny Johnson had put them ahead on 62 minutes with a spectacular volley before Stockport substitute Paddy Madden equalised just minutes after coming on

Walsall were looking for revenge on Stockport, who beat them 2-0 at Bescot Stadium just after Christmas, their first defeat in eight games. This was the third meeting of the season - at Edgeley Park in October in the first league game of the season between the two sides, a late goal from Andy Williams rescued a point for the Saddlers after Stockport had taken a one goal lead.

Walsall had been busy themselves, signing defenders Joe Low and Robbie Willmott in the week from Bristol City and Newport County respectively, with both starting on the bench.

It was the Saddlers who made the running early on when Liam Gordon got down the left after just two minutes and put in a low cross which Douglas James-Taylor got a boot on but it was turned round the post by Ben Hinchliffe

The visitors were looking comfortable in the opening exchanges, perhaps the familiarity garnered from the recent game helped - although Saddlers were well beaten that time this looked like it could be more even.

Stockport's first chance came on 11 when Antoni Sarcevic volleyed well over from outside the box, Owen Evans in the Walsall goal not really troubled by it.

Stockport v Walsall match action (pic Owen Russell)

When Ryan Rydell flashed a cross shot wide four minutes later it looked like Walsall were under pressure but that didn't really pan out, with Walsall effective on the counter attack and forcing a series of corners.

Isaac Hutchinson found himself or worked himself a bit of space on 22 minutes and tried a shot from 25 yards which was going in until Hinchliffe turned it around the post, the second save he needed to make in the first half.

Walsall forced a series of corners that didn't really come to anything but they were seeing as much of the ball as their opponents and weren't afraid to take the game to them.

In injury time Tom Knowles ran down the right and cut into the area, Chris Hussey seemed to make contact with him as Knowles went down and the refereee seemed to at first point to the spot but then waved it away much to the anger of Michael Flynn who questioned him at half time as the teams came off.

Walsall were on the offensive straight away in the second half and thought they had taken the lead on 52 minutes when Johnson put a through ball in for Gordon who slipped it past Hinchliffe into the net but the goal was chalked off a by the linesman's flag.

Stockport v Walsall match action (pic Owen Russell)

Evans was forced into action on 59 minutes when a free kick was swung in by Phil Bardsley and a snap header was saved low by him. Two minutes later he made another good save from Kyle Wooton after Ryan Rydel had fired a ball into the box - the resulting rebound came to new signing Olaofe whose shot crept wide of the right hand post.

Johnson changed the face of the game though when he volleyed home from 20 yards to put the Saddlers a goal up. He controlled a ball forward and it fell well for him but he still had a lot to do from that distance and his shot was almost grabbed by Hinchliffe but he couldn't keep it out.

It was even sweeter in front of the masked ranks of the travelling Walsall support and the 14 goal striker - whose future will be decided in a week - will be remembered for that goal amongst others.

But it signalled a period of intense pressure and although it was defended well they could do little about substitute Paddy Madden three minutes from time when his side foot from inside the box gave Evans no chance after his initial shot had been saved.

But Walsall did anything but accept a replay and went for it in injury time, Hayden White's header stopped on the line before Williams saw his header tipped wide by Hinchliffe, but he would have the chance to go on and win the game from the spot and made no mistake

Teams:

Walsall: Evans; White; Gordon; Daniels; Monthe; Kinsella; Knowles (for McEntee 82); Comley; James-Taylor (Williams 52) ; Hutchinson; Johnson (for Willmott 75).

Subs not used: Wilkinson;Maddox; Allen; Low; Maher; Barrett (gk)