Walsall's Sam Perry returns from Yeovil loan

By Paul Jenkins

Sam Perry has returned to Walsall from his loan spell with Yeovil Town.

Sam Perry scores and celebrates

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season at Huish Park and played 12 times for the Glovers.

He midfielder will now ad squad depth to Michael Flynn's in-form side in they look to push up the League Two table.

