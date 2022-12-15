Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson: Games can't come quick enough

Isaac Hutchinson

The Saddlers have been required to wait longer than anticipated to extend their eight-match unbeaten run following the postponement of last weekend’s trip to Salford.

Hopes are Saturday’s visit of Crewe will survive the cold snap as Michael Flynn’s team prepare to enter a busy festive period.

Playmaker Hutchinson, who has set-up goals in each of the last three matches, said: “If you come out of Christmas in a good place there is always a feeling you can push on over the second half of the season.

“The games can’t come soon enough for us. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going. There is an opportunity to put ourselves in a really good position.”

The Saddlers went 12 matches without a win earlier in the season and asked for reasons for the turnaround, Hutchinson replied: “I think we have simplified everything right down. We haven’t thought too much about the intricate things in terms of tactics.