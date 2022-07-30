Walsall boss Michael Flynn changing squad mentality

Michael Flynn during Walsall's pre-season friendly with Coventry City (AMA)

Fifteen new signings have been made this summer as part of Flynn’s rebuilding job at the Bescot Stadium.

But the first test of those who have come in – and those who have remained from last season – arrives this afternoon in the shape of Hartlepool United.

“The players we’ve brought in have a chance to start, it’s as simple as that, because I brought them in,” said Flynn. “The boys who were here who I’ve kept it’s because I thought would add value to the football club and to us as a team.

“We want to try and improve – it’s a big turnover and it does take time, but it needed to happen.

“I needed to shift the mentality of the players that were here because it wasn’t good enough and to shift the mentality of the football club, fans included, because we can’t keep dwelling on the past.