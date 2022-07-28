Michael Flynn: Walsall to take community to heart

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers hosted an open training session at the Bescot Stadium yesterday, with fans turning up to catch a glimpse of their side ahead of the new season.

They kick-off at home to Hartlepool on Saturday and Flynn wants to see the team and the players come together to improve the club’s future.

He said: “I want to involve the players in the community and the community to feel like they are part of the club as well.

“It’s important for any football club at any level – you want the local people to support you and become long-term fans because they are the future of the football club.

“They’ll be here long after I’ve gone and long after the players have gone.