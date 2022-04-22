Notification Settings

Walsall's Stephen Ward retires from professional football

By Nathan Judah

Walsall defender Stephen Ward has announced his retirement from professional football.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/11/21 .CARLISLE V WALSALL.Stephen Ward and Kelvin Mellor.

Ward featured 30 times in all competitions for the Saddlers with his final professional appearance coming in the Good Friday win over Carlisle United at the Banks’s Stadium.

“I have decided to retire now as I feel my body is telling me it’s time to stop playing," said the 36-year-old.

"I have really enjoyed my last season as a professional at Walsall and I am grateful to both Matt Taylor and Michael Flynn for how they have handled my last season.

"I want to thank all the players, staff, the Chairman and the fans for making it a very special year for me.

"Unfortunately we didn’t achieve what we wanted to on the pitch but I felt after securing our status in the league last Friday, it was a perfect time to stop and let the manager and lads finish the season strong and set them up for next season which I have no doubt will be a massive success.

"I have lived every kids dream. It is with a heavy heart that I have come to this decision but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life."

Ward made over 200 appearances for Wolves and earned 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland, featuring in two European Championships.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

