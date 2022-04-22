Walsall's Stephen Ward retires from professional football

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/11/21 .CARLISLE V WALSALL.Stephen Ward and Kelvin Mellor.

Ward featured 30 times in all competitions for the Saddlers with his final professional appearance coming in the Good Friday win over Carlisle United at the Banks’s Stadium.

“I have decided to retire now as I feel my body is telling me it’s time to stop playing," said the 36-year-old.

"I have really enjoyed my last season as a professional at Walsall and I am grateful to both Matt Taylor and Michael Flynn for how they have handled my last season.

"I want to thank all the players, staff, the Chairman and the fans for making it a very special year for me.

"Unfortunately we didn’t achieve what we wanted to on the pitch but I felt after securing our status in the league last Friday, it was a perfect time to stop and let the manager and lads finish the season strong and set them up for next season which I have no doubt will be a massive success.

"I have lived every kids dream. It is with a heavy heart that I have come to this decision but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life."