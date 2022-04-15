Technical Director Jamie Fullerton leaves Walsall after one year

Jamie Fullerton

The Saddlers confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening the 46-year-old had departed just a year and a day after his appointment.

Fullarton was responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of the club's football department but his success has been limited.

Matt Taylor, the club's first head coaching appointment of his tenure, was sacked in February with the Saddlers teetering above the League Two relegation zone, while a large scale overhaul of the playing squad led by Fullarton last summer has provided at best mixed results.

Fullarton had recently been helping new boss Michael Flynn plan for this summer's transfer window.

In a statement, the Scot claimed he felt the time was right to pursue a new challenge.

Fullarton said: "I would like to thank the chairman, the board, all the staff and players at Walsall for their support during my time at the club.

"Together we have developed a framework that should give the club a platform to build this summer and beyond. It has been a privilege to be part of the project and I wish the club every success in the future."

Speaking earlier in the day before news of Fullarton's departure emerged, Flynn claimed to be “90 per cent certain” of the players he wants to keep at Walsall as he prepares for a summer shake-up.

The boss has been scathing of his team during a three-match losing streak and warned some members of the squad were playing their way out of his long-term plans.

Speaking ahead of today’s home match with Carlisle, Flynn claimed to have now mostly made up his mind on who he wants to stay and who can go.

He said: “I am 90 per cent certain of the players I want to keep next season, whether they are under contract or not.

“We will get to the end of the season, evaluate and then they will be told. I know the players I want to try and bring in. I am not going to get them all because of the financial reality.

“I know that, I get that. We have to try and get in players who are going to give us the best chance to vastly improve on this season.”

Flynn expects Liam Kinsella to return this season after revealing the midfielder’s hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared.