Jimmy Walker: Walsall's Jack Rose in a tough position

Jack Rose

Rose, 27, could be in line for another start against Carlisle United tomorrow after Carl Rushworth picked up a shoulder injury while warming up before last weekend’s loss at Rochdale.

Rose – having spent most of the campaign on the bench – has vowed to keep plugging away and ‘hopefully something comes of that’ at the end of the season.

Walker, the Saddlers’ record appearance holder, said: “For me, at the start of the season, Jack was our goalkeeper and had played quite well whenever he had played, and so I would’ve liked to have seen him have a run.

“It maybe doesn’t sound right to say that given how Carl Rushworth has done and the performances he’s had since coming in, but Jack had maybe earned starting the season and seeing how it went from there.

“He’s probably not in any better position now than he was at the end of last season as he’s not played a lot of football.

“It’s a tough one. If he stays, he might not play regularly. He might want to go and play.

“But the games I’ve watched him, he’s done well.

“Rushworth has been outstanding and not many keepers would have got in ahead of him. So, it’s a tough one for the summer.”

Walsall are monitoring the condition of Rushworth going into tomorrow’s game.