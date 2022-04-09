Walsall's Liam Kinsella has 'Premier League' work ethic

Walsall's Liam Kinsella

Kinsella has long been lauded for his relentless performances in midfield and dedication to the Saddlers’ cause, having been with the club since the age of eight.

Flynn, who arrived in February, is also a big fan of the 26-year-old.

When asked if his players have their Saturdays ruined if Walsall lose, Flynn said: “I’ll give you a good example. I know for a fact that it hurts Liam Kinsella.

“There are other players I do know, but that’s just an example of the dedication and applying himself for the football club.

“Liam is somebody who has been a breath of fresh air since I’ve walked in.

“There’s not been one moment of a problem. Yes, he’s had off games, but I can handle that.

“Even when he’s having an off game, he tries his best to make sure his opposite professional is having one as well.

“He’s somebody whose attitude is very, very refreshing.

“He’s one of many, but I think it’s right to speak about Liam in that respect. Attitude-wise, he’s up there with the best in the league.

“There’s elements of his game he can improve on.

“We’re working with him to try to do that, but as a professional and as a lad, he is top-drawer.”

One thing Kinsella will hope to improve is his goal tally, having not found the net yet this term.

“Liam knows, he’s an honest boy, that there’s elements of his game he needs to improve, especially with the way I want to play,” added Flynn.

“But the things that are taken for granted in the game these days, his attitude and application, I can’t knock him.

“If football was based on application and attitude, he’d be playing in the Premier League.

“He’s somebody who just gets on with his job and will do anything you ask.

“He works his socks off day in, day out, and trains how he wants to play.

“Hopefully, we can develop a few technical skills that will help improve him.