Walsall aim to keep their hot home streak rolling on

Michael Flynn

At first glance, both teams seem to be as good as safe in League Two.

The Saddlers are 16th in the table while Orient are a place and point worse off.

So, this is a winnable game for Michael Flynn, who is keen to make the Banks’s a fortress and also make up for last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Salford City.

Having given Walsall a much-needed shot in the arm since arriving in mid-February, Flynn will not be taking this clash – or any of the other seven remaining games for that matter – lightly.

The boss has thrown down the gauntlet to the Saddlers’ out-of-contract players, and the onus is on everybody to impress.

Flynn, after all, has made it clear he will not settle for any form of complacency, so if a bit of that creeps in from anyone over the run-in, they will likely be shown the exit door in the summer.

The Welshman wants to build as much momentum as possible going into next term and, ideally, create a winning mentality.

Walsall, without taking it for granted, might be boosted by the fact Orient have struggled on their travels this campaign.

Richie Wellens’ side are 21st in the league’s away table having won just two of 19 outings on the road (also drawing 11 and losing six).

In terms of the potential line-up, it is unclear whether Donervon Daniels will be fit enough to feature.

The defender limped off with a calf issue after five minutes at Salford before being replaced by Rollin Menayese, who scored.

Walsall, though, are likely to bring goalkeeper Carl Rushworth back into the fold after his time away with England Under-21s.

Carl Rushworth

The Brighton loanee did not play but made the bench for both of their Euro qualifiers – against Andorra and Albania – and returns boosted by the experience.

“On the whole, I thought it was a really good camp for me,” said Rushworth.

“It was obviously a good step in the right direction in terms of from the last camp me being in the stands to this time around me being on the bench.

“I felt like I trained really well and hopefully I made the decision harder for the manager to make in terms of which goalkeeper to play.

“I feel like it was a really positive camp on the whole for me and I really enjoyed the whole experience of going away with the group.

“It was class to be in and around some of the Premier League players who are playing week in, week out.

“I thought I competed well against them and I felt like I showed exactly what I am about.”

Flynn may decide to go back to his preferred 3-5-2 set-up – having gone with a 4-2-3-1 for the defeat at Salford.