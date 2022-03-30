Walsall boss Michael Flynn: Stephen Ward is a model professional

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 08/01/22.STEVENAGE V WALSALL.Stephen Ward and Jake Taylor..

Former Wolves man and Ireland international Ward, who was a regular under previous boss Matt Taylor, has not played for the Saddlers since Flynn took the reins last month.

Flynn, though, had nothing but good things to say when asked about the 36-year-old full-back.

“Stephen’s been a breath of fresh air ever since I’ve been here,” said Flynn.

“He’s one of the most professional people I’ve met in the game. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He’s a smashing human being as well, so it’s good to have him around. Yes, he obviously wants to play a little bit more, but he understands.

“He’s a model professional and gets on with it, and he’s always there to help and advise the other lads as well.”

Ward has been on the bench over the past several weeks but not got on, with Flynn preferring to use Tyrese Shade at left-wing-back in a 3-5-2.

Shade has also played as a conventional left-back over Ward on the couple of occasions that Walsall have switched to a back four.

Flynn, though, insists there has been no moaning from Ward over the situation.

He has been ‘100 per cent’ committed as he aims to get some game time over the final few weeks of the season, before his contract at the Banks’s Stadium expires in the summer.

“That’s another reason why I think he’s played at the top in his career,” added Flynn.

“Even now at the age he is, in the twilight of his career, he’s still working 100 per cent and looking after himself.

“It’s a credit to Stephen. I can’t praise him enough on that.”