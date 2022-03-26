Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: First Walsall goal will set Devante Rodney on his way

By Joe Edwards

Walsall boss Michael Flynn insists striker Devante Rodney will be brimming with confidence once he opens his account for the Saddlers.

Devante Rodney
Devante Rodney

Rodney, snapped up from Port Vale in January on a contract until 2024, had not found the net in eight substitute appearances going into today’s clash with Salford City.

Walsall have been gradually getting the 23-year-old centre-forward up to speed given he arrived injured.

“Look, he’d been out for seven or eight weeks when he came here,” said Flynn.

“So, it takes a little bit of time. We’ve been building his minutes up.

"Devante is somebody who just needs that first goal.

“He’s a young lad who is going to thrive off confidence.

“It’s down to him to keep impressing. When he’s come on, he’s worked hard for the team, and you never know when he’ll get his chance.”

Rodney is out to get in the Saddlers’ starting line-up ahead of either Conor Wilkinson or George Miller, who are on 10 and 11 goals each.

Flynn has told those two to battle to finish the season as top goalscorer.

“They’re going in the right direction and both in double figures,” added Flynn.

“If I were them, I’d be having not bets as such, but a little argument with my strike partner saying ‘I’m going to finish top scorer’.

“That competition can drive you on, and hopefully, they do that.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

