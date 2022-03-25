Walsall looking to impress against in-form Salford City

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Of course, the Saddlers managed to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to six games as they drew 1-1 at Harrogate Town last weekend.

But having conceded right at the death, and then been criticised for a lack of game management by Flynn afterwards, the onus is on coming up with a solid performance at Moor Lane.

Doing so will not be a simple task as Salford, who still harbour hopes of reaching the play-offs, are eight without defeat and fresh off putting five past Scunthorpe United.

Flynn, though, will be keen to see how his players react to the last-gasp leveller at Harrogate while he looks to end the season in solid fashion and get Walsall competing for promotion next term.

He wants to see what this group has to offer and will be analysing exactly who fits in with his long-term vision for the Saddlers.

Someone who will get a chance to impress is second-choice goalkeeper Jack Rose.

Carl Rushworth is away again with England Under-21s, so Rose will come in for his first start since Flynn arrived in February.

The 27-year-old has tended to do a solid job whenever called upon and, with his contract expiring in the summer, would love to keep a clean sheet against the Ammies.

Another potential switch could come up front as Devante Rodney visits his former employers.

The January signing, who was with Salford from 2018 until 2020, is yet to start for Walsall but has come on for George Miller – early on in the second half – in each of the last two games.

George Miller

Miller might feel hard-pressed if dropped given he remains the top goalscorer for the Saddlers on 11.

Flynn, either way, wants Miller to ‘keep pushing himself’ and aim for 20 goals by the end of the campaign.

“Any and every striker, at the beginning of the season, should be aiming for 20 goals,” said Flynn.

“It doesn’t matter who you are. That’s a good return, 20 goals.

“He’s got to keep pushing himself and setting those targets, trying to reach those boundaries.

“He’s on 11, and he should be on more. He knows that and I know that.

“His next target has got to be 15. I spoke to him the other day, and he’s got to be aiming for 15 as quick as he can.

“Then, maybe you hit the 20 mark before the end of the season. Who knows? George has scored some really good goals for us and hopefully he can have some more before the end of the season.”

Desperate to break his Walsall duck before the end of the season, meanwhile, is skipper Joss Labadie.

He added: “I’ve been talking to the boys and told them to set me up or give me a cut-back. I can’t go the whole season without scoring.