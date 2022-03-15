Walsall 2-1 Oldham - Report

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal

Now five unbeaten in the league, the latest hard-fought triumph leaves them 15 points clear of the second-bottom Latics.

Michael Flynn, having overseen a drastic upturn in form since his appointment last month, could well end up guiding the Saddlers to a top-half finish.

Walsall's annoying knack of dropping points to teams at the foot of the table threatened to carry on as Oldham opened the scoring.

Their first corner of the game was met by the unmarked Will Sutton in the opening stages.

The Saddlers, though, fought back from behind – thanks in no small part to the excellent Emmanuel Osadebe.

Walsall's Conor Wilkinson battles with Oldham's Sam Hart.

He hammered home to level the scores before half-time and then sent over a wonderful delivery for Conor Wilkinson's winner in the second period.

That was Wilkinson's fourth goal in as many games at the Banks's Stadium, with Walsall winning four in a row there for the first time since 2017.

Again, the Saddlers' progress under Flynn is there for all to see. Yet another win to cheer.

Report

Walsall entered this clash in high spirits after beating high-flying Sutton United at the weekend and named an unchanged starting line-up.

The Saddlers' bench was also the same – Lee Tomlin missing out again having been ill as of late.

Visiting Oldham, meanwhile, made four changes from the agonising loss at Swindon Town that saw them concede in the 96th minute. Among the starters was 12-goal top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Wilkinson had called on Walsall to put the Latics to bed early doors, and the hosts had a few early efforts.

Joss Labadie – still looking for his first goal since joining the club last summer – stung the palms of Danny Rogers with a left-footed drive.

Osadebe then found George Miller, whose snapshot from inside the box sailed just past the far post.

Osadebe also tried his luck from the edge of the area but sent his effort comfortably over the crossbar.

The Saddlers were not being pressed that aggressively and Oldham, understandably given their lowly position, appeared short of confidence.

Walsall, though, have struggled against the strugglers throughout the campaign and fell behind 21 minutes in.

The Latics' first corner saw Nicky Adams swing the ball in, and the unmarked Sutton did the rest.

Walsall's Emmanuel Osadebe and Oldham's Hallam Hope.

Recalled from a loan spell at non-league Farsley Celtic earlier in the day, the defender's glancing header evaded the outstretched Carl Rushworth and left the travelling supporters bouncing.

The Saddlers faithful were becoming a touch frustrated, with the overall play a bit laboured.

Thankfully, Osadebe soon lifted the mood with a superb strike.

Oldham striker Hallam Hope went down softly under a challenge from Manny Monthe and with the referee not blowing up, the home side surged forward.

Osadebe, who had just swapped flanks with Tyrese Shade, raced down the left before cutting inside and unleashing a right-footed rasper beyond the helpless Rogers.

There were then chances at either end before the half drew to a close.

The Latics saw Dylan Fage's cut-back curled over the bar by Christopher Missilou before the better opportunity for the Saddlers saw Labadie head inches wide.

Ghosting into the box and picked out by the lively Osadebe, he really should have hit the target and put Flynn's men ahead at the interval.

The beginning of the second half saw Osadebe – at the heart of everything Walsall did – continue to threaten.

He won a corner after dribbling to the byline and sent another long-range attempt into the Homeserve Stand shortly afterwards.

Oldham were playing a dangerous game, with their high defensive line almost allowing Miller to get on the end of a couple of long balls.

Miller would then go on to be replaced by Devante Rodney on the hour mark.

Emmanuel Osadebe celebrates his goal against Oldham Athletic

The switch was not far away from bringing an immediate result either as a swift counter-attack saw Rodney's crossfield pass chested down by Wilkinson, whose shot was blocked at the last second.

The Latics, though, were still plugging away and looking for a winner too.

Missilou forced Rushworth to sharply tip the ball around the post – the keeper spilling the resulting corner but going unpunished.

Both teams were showing attacking intent and it had the potential to go other way.

In the end, the Saddlers would land the decisive blow.

Conor Wilkinson scores a second for Walsall

Star man Osadebe was involved yet again. All his peach of a cross needed was a touch, and Wilkinson duly provided it – volleying in on the stretch to seal a fourth successive home victory.

Walsall's momentum under Flynn continues to build. They are two points off the top half.

Teams

Walsall (3-5-2): Rushworth; White, Daniels, Monthe; Osadebe, Kinsella, Earing (Perry, 89), Labadie (c) (Kiernan, 69), Shade; Wilkinson, Miller (Rodney, 59)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Menayese, Leak, Ward

Goals: Osadebe (32), Wilkinson (73)

Oldham (3-5-2): Rogers; Sutton, Piergianni (c), Hart; Fage, Hunt (Whelan, 86), Missilou, Vaughan (Bahamboula, 53), Adams; Keillor-Dunn, Hope (Hopcutt, 78)

Subs not used: Leutwiler (gk), Stobbs, Diarra, Couto

Goal: Sutton (21)

Attendance: 4,339 (566 Oldham fans)