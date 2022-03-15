Michael Flynn: Walsall prepared for tough test against Oldham

Michael Flynn Conor Wilkinson

The Latics come to the Banks’s Stadium fighting for their lives, looking to avoid dropping into non-league after 116 years as a Football League outfit.

The Saddlers, meanwhile, could effectively guarantee League Two safety with victory tonight.

A four-game unbeaten run – while winning their last three at home – leaves Flynn’s men 12 points clear of second-bottom Oldham and 15 would seemingly be too big of a gap.

Flynn, though, has warned against complacency ahead of the clash with John Sheridan’s charges as he said: “I know John really well.

“He’s a very, very intelligent manager.

“He’ll get them going and keep them going.

“They’ve lost their last two, but Shez will definitely have them all organised – all knowing their roles and responsibilities.

“So, it’s going to be a tough game as they’re fighting for their lives.

“We’ve got to keep going and try to finish as high as we can.

“We’ve watched Oldham. We’ll know what they do, and we’ll pick a team we think will win us the game.

“Teams will like coming here as it’s a good stadium, big crowd, so we’ve got to make sure we’re on it.

“And if we do ever get beaten here, we’ve got to make sure that the opposition deserve it and have really earned it.”

Walsall, buoyed by Saturday’s 1-0 win against high-flying Sutton United, will be keen to rack up another home victory in their aim to make the Banks’s a fortress.

Flynn, who is generally keen to keep team news close to his chest, will be keeping a close eye on a few of his players.

Manny Monthe has been playing through a knee issue while Hayden White, who impressed on his return at the weekend, has recently had Covid-19.

Lee Tomlin, meanwhile, missed out against Sutton through illness.

Wilkinson, who took a knock to his hip on Saturday but is expected to be fit, wants the Saddlers to buck their trend against the struggling sides tonight.

Conor Wilkinson

Walsall have beaten first-placed Forest Green Rovers this term, for example, but lost to rock-bottom Scunthorpe United.

“When we’ve played against the big teams, apart from Swindon, I’ve not come off the pitch and thought ‘wow lads, they’re so much better than us’,” added Wilkinson.

“We’ve competed against nearly every top team we’ve played against and got a result or been unlucky.

“Against the teams lower in the table, we maybe get complacent and don’t come out of the blocks.

“That means they probably get the upper hand on us and before you know it, you’re 1-0 down.