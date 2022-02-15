Conor Wilkinson hoping goals can flow after Walsall winner

Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson kept his cool from the penalty spot to seal a crucial victory over Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

That took his Saddlers goal tally to five for the season, and having previously stated he wants to match his 15-goal contribution for former club Leyton Orient last term, he is looking to push on over the coming weeks.

“It’s one step closer, in the right direction,” said Wilkinson.

“Hopefully, I keep them coming consistently now.

“It’s been a bit here and there. That’s why I wanted the penalty – because I hadn’t scored in a couple of games.

“For me personally, I wanted to get some confidence back in myself.

“Obviously, you get that goal, so hopefully I can build on that.”

Talented forward Wilkinson was the first Walsall signing made by Matt Taylor, who was sacked from his role as head coach last week.

He now sits joint-second in the Saddlers’ scoring charts, alongside Brendan Kiernan and behind eight-goal strike partner George Miller.

After being able to boost his own spirits, he hopes the whole side can head to table-topping Forest Green Rovers this weekend in a buoyant mood.

“We’ve just beaten second in the league. They’re no idiots,” said Wilkinson.

“They’re second in the league for a reason.

“We’re also where we are for a reason, because we haven’t done what they’ve done in most games – seen them out and fought for each other.

“But we go to Forest Green now, and hopefully we can do the same.”

Who will be taking the team for Walsall’s trip over to New Lawn is unclear, with their search for a new boss continuing.

Interim chief Neil McDonald, though, went back to basics for the Tranmere triumph – lining them up in a 4-4-2 formation and placing emphasis on winning individual battles.

Wilkinson feels they benefitted from the relatively straightforward approach and hopes the Saddlers can put in a similar performance, regardless of who is in charge, against former Wolves coach Rob Edwards’ side this Saturday.

“We were together as a team. If one person was out, the other one covered,” added Wilkinson.

“We’d maybe been a bit disheartened in previous weeks, but we really put our bodies on the line for each other.

“That helps. It goes a long way. It was different to what we’ve been playing.

“We’ve been so one-driven in our formation for most of the season.

“We didn’t quite nail that down and maybe it didn’t suit us as a team.

“With 4-4-2, it’s literally every man for themselves.