Ex-Bristol Rovers chief Graham Coughlan eyeing Walsall job

Graham Coughlan during his time at Bristol Rovers (AMA)

The Saddlers are on the lookout for a new head coach following the sacking of Matt Taylor earlier this week, with technical director Jamie Fullarton leading the search.

It is understood Coughlan, who succeeded former Walsall boss Darrell Clarke at Rovers, is interested in the role.

Coughlan initially took over as caretaker at Rovers before being appointed permanently, and he helped them secure their League One status in 2018/19.

The 47-year-old Irishman then led the Gas to fourth in the table before dropping down to join Mansfield in December 2019.

Coughlan was let go by the Stags the following October, though, after a poor start to the season.

A former defender, Coughlan had playing spells with Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town.