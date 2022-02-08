Walsall to host England under 19s

Banks's Stadium.

The match at the Banks’s Stadium on Wednesday, March 23 (kick-off 7.30pm) is the first of the final qualifying round for this summer’s under-19 European Championships.

Villa youngsters Aaron Ramsey and Carney Chukwuemeka are among those who could be involved as the Young Lions look to get their campaign off to a strong start.

Matches against Armenia at Rotherham and Portugal – at a venue yet to be confirmed – follow the Ireland clash with only the group winners qualifying for the summer tournament.

England under-19s boss Ian Foster said: “It’s great that we have home advantage for this final phase of our qualifying campaign and even better that it allows us to take our Young Lions around the country.

“We’re looking forward to visiting Rotherham and Walsall where the backing will be vital in helping to get us over the line to qualify for the U19 EURO finals in Slovakia this summer.

“It’s rare that football fans get to witness the next crop of young England stars play in their region, so we hope to see plenty of all ages come out to enjoy the unique experience of watching international football.”

Walsall chief operating officer Daniel Mole said: “We’re really pleased to be hosting England Under 19s at the Banks’s Stadium.