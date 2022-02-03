Donervon Daniels out to make an impact at Walsall

.Donervon Daniels.

Daniels – who rose through the youth ranks at Albion – joined the Saddlers last month after leaving League One side Crewe Alexandra.

And he is determined to make a positive impression at the Banks’s Stadium, having not had the best couple of years.

“The opportunity is something I came here for, to play the games. I need it. I want it,” said the 28-year-old.

“I see it as an opportunity. It’s an opportunity for me, and I’m happy that Walsall saw me as the player to come in and help.

“I feel like I haven’t had the best run over the past couple of years due to injuries and such.

“But again, there’s no excuses from me. I’ve come to impose myself and help Walsall.”

Centre-half Daniels caught the eye in his debut against Bradford City but then made an error as 10-man Bristol Rovers grabbed a late winner last weekend.

Moving forward, he is looking to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Walsall have gone six games without a clean sheet and have only managed to score once in the last four matches.

“My personal goal is to play games and contribute with clean sheets, and goals,” added Daniels.

“Those things will help the team. I need to have my individual levels as high as possible.”

Meanwhile, boss Matt Taylor hopes striker George Miller can make it into double figures for the season ‘as quickly as possible’.

Miller, who has played as a lone centre forward throughout the term, managed to end a 15-game barren run in last week’s 2-1 loss to Bradford.

The Barnsley loanee leads the way in the scoring charts for the Saddlers, with eight goals.

Behind him is winger Brendan Kiernan, who has five, while Conor Wilkinson is third having scored four times this campaign.

“It’s difficult for strikers as they’re always judged on goals,” said Taylor.

“The longer that period goes without scoring, confidence does wane.

“But George has continued to do everything correctly in training every day.

“He had a tough time being in and out of the team, because his performances were too varied.