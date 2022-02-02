Notification Settings

Devante Rodney will give Walsall 'threat and edge'

Published:

Boss Matt Taylor believes new striker Devante Rodney will bring a much-needed ‘different threat and edge’ to struggling Walsall.

The Saddlers, who currently sit 19th in League Two after five straight defeats, did not do any deadline day business.

Their marquee January signing, though, saw Rodney brought in from Port Vale on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 23-year-old is set to make his debut against Northampton at the Banks’s Stadium on Saturday, and on what he will add to Walsall,

Taylor said: “Goals. A different threat and edge.

“He’s a player with a huge amount to prove. He has a huge amount of potential.

“He’s at an age now where I think he understands the level, and he understands who he is, and how he wants to perform.

“I’m really, really excited for the fans to see him on the pitch.”

