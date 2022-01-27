Matt Taylor delighted with Walsall 'leader' Donervon Daniels

Donervon Daniels and Andy Cook

The Saddlers fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bradford City on Tuesday night, but former Albion youngster Daniels caught the eye.

The 28-year-old – who has had spells at Wigan, Blackpool and Luton, and was snapped up after terminating his contract at Crewe Alexandra – put in a commanding display in a cruel loss against the Bantams.

Taylor very much liked what he saw as he said: "Donervon was confident in possession. I had a meeting with him on the (Tuesday) morning for an hour, and we discussed how I wanted him to play.

"He did everything I asked and more.

"He was dominant in the air, dominant on the floor and made good decisions.

"When the ball bounced down, his touch was good. He hit some lovely diagonal passes.

"More importantly than anything, he's a leader.

"Obviously, we lost a dominant centre-half at this level, and we've had to wait a little longer.

"But it was imperative to make sure the replacement coming into the building was of the right quality, and also of the right temperament and the right person – and I'm very confident Donervon is."

Daniels has spent most of his career playing in League One while also featuring in the Championship for Wigan, Blackpool and Luton.

He is with Walsall until the end of the season.

Taylor added on Daniels' debut: "He was brilliant. Considering he hasn't played a huge amount of football recently and has only had one training session with us, he was exceptional.

"The way he stepped in, his confidence.

"With Donervon, the deal took a bit longer than we wanted to conclude.

"We knew he was a good footballer, but he's never played in League Two in his career.

"We knew technically and physically he could handle the level, but it was important to understand the person he is and how fits in with the dressing room.

"I expect Donervon to come in and be a leader. That puts a bit of pressure on him.