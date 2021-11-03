Matt Taylor: Tyrese Shade can 'kick on' at Walsall

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 30/10/2021..Sutton United FC V Walsall FC. W: Tyrese Shade scores..

The winger came on and curled in a free-kick from 25 yards to give the Saddlers a win at Sutton at the weekend.

And Taylor hopes the Leicester loanee can build on that important moment as he gets to grips with men's football.

Taylor said: "Ty has that (free-kick quality). I managed to get a message to him to try and help him where to place the free-kick and he did it.

"I'm really pleased for him. Tyrese has probably not had as much football as he'd have wanted since he's arrived here, but he's understanding how much league football means to everybody.

"It's a shift in the mindset for all the young players that are within an under-23 set up and then come here and understand just how important every single second of every single game is – and what is expected of them.