Matt Taylor reaffirms faith in his Walsall squad

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers are 22nd in the table having won two games, drawn two and lost five so far this season.

Taylor’s lot have also conceded 13 goals – eight of those from set-pieces – but he is still backing his group to succeed as they prepare to visit Exeter City on Saturday.

“I still have full belief in this group of players,” said Taylor.

“That hasn’t faltered or wavered in any way, shape or form for me.

“When you’re in a position you don’t want to be in, how do you get out of it?

“The only way is hard work. There is no secret to it whatsoever. That’s what we’ll be doing now.”

Walsall, meanwhile, are set to welcome skipper Joss Labadie back from suspension this weekend.

On his return, Taylor added: “What Joss has got to do is show in training that he’s ready to come back into the team.

“That’s the challenge for Joss and for all the players. If they want to play at Exeter, they need to show it in training.