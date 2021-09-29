Matt Taylor reaffirms faith in his Walsall squad

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Matt Taylor says his faith in the squad has not ‘faltered or wavered in any way’ despite suffering back-to-back defeats in League Two.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor
Walsall manager Matt Taylor

The Saddlers are 22nd in the table having won two games, drawn two and lost five so far this season.

Taylor’s lot have also conceded 13 goals – eight of those from set-pieces – but he is still backing his group to succeed as they prepare to visit Exeter City on Saturday.

“I still have full belief in this group of players,” said Taylor.

“That hasn’t faltered or wavered in any way, shape or form for me.

“When you’re in a position you don’t want to be in, how do you get out of it?

“The only way is hard work. There is no secret to it whatsoever. That’s what we’ll be doing now.”

Walsall, meanwhile, are set to welcome skipper Joss Labadie back from suspension this weekend.

On his return, Taylor added: “What Joss has got to do is show in training that he’s ready to come back into the team.

“That’s the challenge for Joss and for all the players. If they want to play at Exeter, they need to show it in training.

“You want Joss for his energy, his ability and experience, but we’ve got to be better as a group.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News