Matt Taylor: Walsall win huge boost

The Saddlers tasted victory at the fifth time of asking this term as Conor Wilkinson's early strike saw them beat Stevenage 1-0 at the Banks's Stadium.

Taylor's delight was clear to see afterwards as he heartily applauded the home fans and punched the air several times.

And on the much-welcome three points, he said: "It's a huge boost.

"The players had to deliver a performance. That was what we spoke about before the game, giving the fans a performance.

"They've delivered that. They performed better as a team because we mixed the play more.

"Of course, we all want to watch free-flowing football, but what the players have done is find a way to win.

"That's the most important thing, so I'm really happy."

Wilkinson opened the scoring, and his Walsall account, just five minutes in as his left-footed effort found the bottom corner.

The Saddlers then struggled to create chances in the second half and invited pressure but, ultimately, saw it through.

"They did what they had to do to win the game," said Taylor.

"I'm slightly disappointed with our use of the ball in the second half, but I'm a lot happier saying that after three points.

"There's huge amounts to improve but this gives us a platform to try to build on.

"What they need to do is reproduce that every day.

"We're trying to create habits and I'm extremely pleased for the players as it was a tough week for them – physically and mentally. Well done to them."

On Wilkinson's winner, Taylor added: "It was a great finish. Conor does that every single day in training.

"He needed it and wanted it, and I truly believe he's an extremely talented footballer.

"He's got a wonderful touch and guile. He sees a pass and is intelligent on the pitch.

"And I think that's probably the hardest Conor has worked on the pitch in a Walsall shirt.

"I think we're a good team. I questioned the players' work rate after Hartlepool, but they've given the best reaction possible.

"They've produced a performance that has allowed us to win three points.

"We won't get too high as it's only three points.