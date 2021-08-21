Sam Perry backed to make an impact for Walsall

Sam Perry

Perry came into the side for the Saddlers’ 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe this past Tuesday.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the club two years ago from Villa and broke through at the back end of last season.

Taylor likes what he sees from him, too, as he said: “I think Sam is somebody who represents this football club, and a player that has good characteristics. I really enjoy working with him.

“He’s desperate to learn. With a new coach coming into the club who wants to play a slightly different way, it’s been a bit of a learning curve for Sam.

“He had a bit of an injury problem during pre-season, so we lost him for a period of time. His fitness is coming back slightly and when I look at the performance he put in, I thought it was very good.

“Now like all of the players, especially with Sam as he’s a young player, we need to see him get better – both on and off the ball.

“There’s huge amounts of growth for young players in terms of their understanding of the game, and also in terms of what he offers verbally and how dominant he can be.

“It’s tough when you’re a young player and you’re in direct competition with players who are older and more wily – have been around the block a few more times and played more games.

“Sam is a quiet individual, but he doesn’t perform like that on the pitch and I really like that.

“He’s domineering and wants to be successful. He’s desperate to be a regular starter for this club.”

Walsall were going to Hartlepool today looking for their first win under Taylor, with Perry hoping to keep his place in midfield.

Taylor added: “Sam performed well on Tuesday night.