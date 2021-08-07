Tranmere 1 Walsall 0 - Report

Manny Monthe.

The start of a new era for the Saddlers saw them backed by a noisy travelling support of around 1,400 fans at Prenton Park.

But despite first-half flashes and a committed display, they failed to produce much of note in the final third.

Tranmere prevailed thanks to Callum McManaman's strike towards the end and held on despite having Chris Merrie shown a straight red card.

Premier League referee Mike Dean, a Rovers fan, earlier had to step in as fourth official due to an injury to one of the assistant referees.

Walsall's effort could not be faulted and this was not a bad performance by any means – with those who made the trip clapping them off afterwards.

Taylor, though, will be keen to sharpen up in attack for the visit of Doncaster in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Jay Spearing and Conor Wilkinson.

Report

Walsall handed a start to Tyrese Shade after snapping up the young forward on loan from Leicester earlier in the week.

Zak Mills got the nod at right-back, with Hayden White not in the squad. Rory Holden – recovering from an injury picked up over pre-season – was also absent, as expected.

Former Saddlers winger Kieron Morris, meanwhile, was among the substitutes for the hosts.

Around 1,400 Walsall fans were making their presence felt at a raucous Prenton Park as the game, and campaign, begun.

Tranmere, though, were buoyed by the vocal home support and had some zip about them from the off.

Liam Feeney thought he was through on goal before being denied by Ash Taylor's well-timed challenge.

Having got caught underneath the ball, Taylor soon pulled the same player back for an early yellow card.

The Saddlers' two centre-halves – both former Tranmere men – were being worked hard as Manny Monthe had to act quickly to stop ex-Albion attacker McManaman from racing clear.

Liam Kinsella and Peter Clarke

A spell of prolonged possession was needed to ease the pressure and as the half-hour mark approached, Walsall started to find their feet.

Mills saw a left-footed curler take a deflection and sail narrowly wide. Emmanuel Osadebe, following a lovely cut-back from Stephen Ward, had an effort fly just off target before Brendan Kiernan's attempted back-heel was blocked.

The visitors grew in confidence as the Rovers fans quietened down.

Just before the interval, Shade did superbly to prevent a Tranmere breakaway with an inch-perfect sliding tackle.

And while the Saddlers were unable to create a clear-cut opportunity, boss Taylor would have been relatively pleased with their first-half work. They had been pretty solid.

The second period started in bizarre fashion as one of the assistant referees pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury.

Fourth official Grant Taylor stepped into that breach and top-flight referee Dean – who was seen in the stands during the first half – took his place on the touchline.

Following that strange few minutes, Walsall were given a huge let-off.

McManaman had acres of space on the counter-attack but could only direct his shot straight at Carl Rushworth, who gratefully palmed the ball away.

The Saddlers were still struggling to carve out significant chances, although Shade had the beating of Merrie down the right. He had got to the byline on several occasions but his crosses were slightly off.

Ash Taylor.

A pinpoint delivery at the other end then saw Rovers go in front.

Merrie linked up with Feeney before picking out McManaman, who swept the ball beyond the despairing Rushworth.

That goal came after a sustained spell of pressure as Walsall's attacking threat had petered out – centre forward Conor Wilkinson particularly quiet and playmaker Osadebe barely touching the ball either.

They were offered a late lifeline, though, as Merrie was given a straight red for a poor challenge on Shade.

Seven minutes of added-on time followed but the Saddlers, having brought on both Kieran Phillips and Jack Earing, were unable to find a leveller.

Taylor – coming to him quickly – blazed over right at the death. It meant defeat on the opening day and a first loss to Tranmere since 2012.

Teams

Tranmere (4-2-3-1): Murphy; Dacres-Cogley, Clarke (c), Davies, Merrie; Spearing, Watson; McManaman (Foley, 88), Feeney (Maguire, 88), Glatzel (Morris, 64); Dieseruvwe

Subs not used: Doohan (gk), Hayde, Nevitt, Jolley

Goal: McManaman (73)

Red card: Merrie (86)

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Mills, Taylor, Monthe, Ward; Labadie (c), Kinsella (Earing, 83); Shade, Osadebe, Kiernan (Phillips, 70); Wilkinson

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Menayese, Leak, Perry, Bates

Attendance: