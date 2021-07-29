Rollin Menayese enjoying the buzz at Walsall

Rollin Menayese

A summer rebuild at the Banks’s Stadium has seen Matt Taylor take up the role of head coach, with Jamie Fullarton becoming the club’s technical director.

Up to now, 11 players – including Menayese – have been brought in.

And the 23-year-old is feeling very positive while the Saddlers get ready to finish their pre-season schedule at Cheltenham on Saturday, insisting all the fresh faces have gelled nicely.

“There’s a good buzz around the place and in the changing room,” Menayese told the club.

“It’s a very good group here. Everybody’s on board and wants to achieve the same things this year.

“I think I’ve settled in well. It’s a good bunch of lads and the manager has been very good, to be fair.

“Everyone has been very welcoming and everyone is working hard. Everyone has been on the same page and trying to learn what the gaffer wants.”

Walsall’s summer has had its disruptions, with the intended pre-season opener at Leamington called off amid Covid-19 issues.

A home encounter with Albion this past Tuesday also had to be abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

However, they gave Premier League outfit Crystal Palace a good run for their money in an eventual 1-0 defeat.

Taylor also felt there were plenty of positives in the game against Villa despite losing 4-0, before they then put five past Kidderminster last weekend.

And Menayese believes they are adjusting well to Taylor’s methods.

“The gaffer has been very clear in how he wants to play,” he added,

“Every day on the training ground we’re trying to work on it and put it into practice in the pre-season games. The start of the season is just around the corner, so you want to be fit.

“The games we’ve had have been good tests and the more you play, the sharper and fitter you get.”

Meanwhile, Walsall are holding an open training session at the Banks’s Stadium on Tuesday, starting at 10.30am with doors opening at 10am.