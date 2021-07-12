Senior Walsall squad no longer travelling to Leamington following positive Covid-19 tests

New head coach Matt Taylor was set to start his pre-season fixtures against the National League North side tomorrow evening but the club will now send an under-18's squad to face The Brakes.

That is because some players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus and are now isolating for 10 days. The club has chosen to protect the remaining members of the first team with home friendlies against Crystal Palace, Villa and Albion coming up.

A club statement read: "Due to the continuing situation around Covid-19 and important home pre-season friendlies against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on the immediate horizon, we have taken the precautionary measure to change the game from a personnel point of view.

"This decision has been made to try and protect our preparations for the season as we build towards the season opener with Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, August 7.

"A small number of players and staff have received positive Covid test results or are having to self-isolate for 10 days and, as a result, we want to protect the remainder of the first-team group ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated fixture with Crystal Palace and the remaining fixtures of our pre-season schedule, which includes home games with Aston Villa and WBA.

"We thank Leamington for their understanding and have consulted with them throughout this process.