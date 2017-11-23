Ex-Saddler Bradshaw in car crash escape

The Welshman, who left the Saddlers for Barnsley in July 2016, was involved in an accident on Wednesday night.

He is now a doubt for Barnsley’s game against Leeds tomorrow.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Bradders (Bradshaw) was involved in a car accident late Wednesday night.

“He is going to miss training, but hopefully he will be alright.

“It was a nasty one and his car was written off.

“He has got a bruised back and things like that, so he didn’t train Thursday.

“But he is adamant that he will be alright. Sometimes, the stiffness and soreness comes the day after, but hopefully he will be ok.”

Bradshaw has scored nine goals in 21 games for Barnsley this season.