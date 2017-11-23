Menu

Advertising

Ex-Saddler Bradshaw in car crash escape

By Joseph Masi | Walsall FC | Published:

Former Walsall striker Tom Bradshaw was fortunate to escape major injury after he was involved in a car crash.

Tom Bradshaw

The Welshman, who left the Saddlers for Barnsley in July 2016, was involved in an accident on Wednesday night.

He is now a doubt for Barnsley’s game against Leeds tomorrow.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Bradders (Bradshaw) was involved in a car accident late Wednesday night.

“He is going to miss training, but hopefully he will be alright.

“It was a nasty one and his car was written off.

“He has got a bruised back and things like that, so he didn’t train Thursday.

“But he is adamant that he will be alright. Sometimes, the stiffness and soreness comes the day after, but hopefully he will be ok.”

Bradshaw has scored nine goals in 21 games for Barnsley this season.

Walsall FC Football Sport
Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi
Football MMPJ - @josephmasi_star

Football journalist for the Express & Star covering Walsall FC.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News