A disastrous start saw Solihull Moors recruit Joel Shambrook bring down Coalville striker Ashley Chambers and Elliot Putman stepped up to slot home the resulting penalty after eight minutes, the ball hitting the post en route to evading the grasp of unlucky Glassboys goalkeeper Charlie Price.

Stourbridge were soon back on level terms when the dangerous Dexter Walters cut inside from the left to slot past goalkeeper Harry Evans with 14 minutes gone.

Luke Benbow then signalled his return to Stourbridge ranks when the fans favourite turned home a low cross from Brendan Daniels to put his side 2-1 ahead at the break.

Coalville came out for the second half with all guns blazing and quickly levelled matters again when Tom McGlinchey turned home a Joe Doyle-Charles cross within three minutes of resumption.

Stourbridge then shocked Coalville when they reclaimed the lead on the hour with a sublime goal from full back Shambrook who fired a high ball towards goal which somehow flew home into the top corner from fully 45 yards out leaving an out of position Evans rooted to the spot.

Coalville's cause was hampered further when they had substitute Alex Dean sent off after 72 minutes for a second yellow card.

But there was nothing bizarre about Stourbridge's fourth goal, a spectacular trade mark free kick from Benbow which was smashed home from the edge of the penalty area after 76 to put his side out of sight.

Stourbridge joint manager Leon Broadhurst couldn't hide his delight with the result an insisted: "It was massive that we made a winning start, especially against a side like Coalville who are going to be one of the teams to beat this season.