Rushall Olympic looking to tighten their grip on play-off spots

Liam McDonald

With a third of the season gone, the Pics are sitting pretty in fourth – seven points separating them and sixth-placed Tamworth.

And after a 3-1 win over St Ives Town at Dales Lane on Tuesday night, Liam McDonald’s men are aiming to keep up the momentum on the road.

Reacting to that result and also looking ahead to Stratford, who got to the FA Cup first round where they lost 5-1 to Shrewsbury earlier this month, McDonald said: “It was a massive three points for us.

“It puts us into a good place as we prepare for the game at Stratford Town, which will be a tough one for us.

“They haven’t had the results that they would have liked in the league so far, but there is no doubt that they have some good players who can cause us problems if we are not at it.

“If we can reach the levels that we know we are capable of then it will give us every chance of getting a result and adding to our points tally.”

Also in the division, Stourbridge are out to climb the table.

The 20th-placed Glassboys could be in a much-healthier position at 5pm tomorrow if they manage to beat Biggleswade Town at the War Memorial Ground.

Hednesford Town, meanwhile, are hoping to get back on the horse after back-to-back defeats. Keenen Meakin-Richards’ lot travel to Royston Town.

Northern Premier outfit Stafford Rangers have bolstered their squad ahead of the trip to Grantham Town.

Boro boss Matt Hill has brought in striker Michael Tait-Moran on loan from Tamworth – the former Villa youngster set to be with them until mid-January.

Another forward in Khaellem Bailey-Nicholls has been snapped up, from Kettering Town.

He has previously had spells with Rushall and Halesowen Town.

Development squad midfielder Charlie Pearsall has also signed first-team forms.

In the Northern One Midlands, Halesowen Town and Chasetown are both breathing down the necks of leaders Ilkeston Town.

Second-placed Halesowen head to Histon while Chasetown, who are only behind Yeltz on goal difference, host Carlton Town.

Lower down the table, Sporting Khalsa have the chance to get back to winning ways as they travel to strugglers Soham Town Rangers.

In National League North, in-form Kidderminster Harriers are going to Alfreton Town.

Russ Penn’s charges enjoyed a routine 3-0 win over AFC Telford United last weekend and are four unbeaten.