FA Trophy: Kidderminster 0 Altrincham 0 (4-2 on penalties) - Report

Harriers knocked out their National League rivals in the fourth round by winning 4-2 on spot kicks after a goalless 90 minutes.

It was a welcome victory for the struggling hosts who earlier in the week parted company with manager Russ Penn.

His former assistant Jimmy O’Connor took charge for the win over the Robins before new boss Phil Brown starts the challenging task of trying to keep bottom-of-the-table Harriers in non-league’s top flight.

Brown watched from the stands as former Trophy winners Kidderminster secured a rare home victory thanks to a five-star performance by goalkeeper Christian Dibble.

Harriers made a couple of changes from the side which lost 2-0 in a league encounter at Rochdale the previous Saturday with midfielder Kai Lissimore and striker Gold Omotayo being drafted into the starting line-up.

Reiss McNally and Amari Morgan-Smith dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

Harriers, who drew 1-1 in a league game at Altrincham in October, were forced to make a change after just six minutes when McNally was called on to replace injured Sammy Robinson.

They steadily began to settle after the enforced switch and earned a corner which ended with Omotayo having a header comfortably saved by goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

The visitors responded with a promising raid which resulted in Matty Kosylo unleashing a 20 yard drive which was well saved low down to his right by keeper Dibble.

Harriers were soon back up field and Ross was well positioned to hold on to a strong shot from Jack Lambert.

Ashley Hemmings also tried his luck with a long range effort shortly afterwards which forced an fine save from Ross who, a minute later, pulled off another excellent stop to deny the same player.

Altrincham, however, went within a whisker of taking the lead on 39 minutes when a sweetly struck 30 yard free kick by Alex Newby smashed against the bar before eventually being cleared.

Harriers started the second half on the front foot and a cross-field free kick by Lambert by headed narrowly wide by skipper Shane Byrne.

Soon after the visitors produced a determined attack which ended with Newby getting into the danger area before firing a solid shot into the side netting.

Hemmings was foiled again by Ross just after the hour mark before Altrincham went close when Dibble made a crucial save before Newby had a fierce drive blocked on the line.

Dibble made an excellent save to foil Dior Angus from close range before substitute Chris Conn-Clarke had a stoppage time penalty saved by man-of-the-match Dibble after Justin Amaluzor was brought down by the keeper.

Kidderminster: Dibble; Robinson (McNally, 6), Preston, Penny, Richards; Lambert, Byrne, Hobson, Lissimore (Hesketh, 60); Hemmings (Morgan-Smith, 81), Omotayo. Subs not used: Palmer, Pearce, Brown, Hall.

Altrincham: Ross; Banks, Osborne, Kosylo, (Conn-Clarke, 73) Amaluzor, Brockbank (Jones, 64), Angus (Linney, 80), Cooper, Roscoe, Wilson, Newby. Subs not used: Baines, Marriott, Gould.

Referee: Faria Hallam.

Attendance: 1,658 (250 away fans).