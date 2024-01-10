Kidderminster Harriers appoint Phil Brown as manager

The experienced former Hull City, Bolton Wanderers and Southend United boss takes over a Harriers side rock bottom of the National League, seven points adrift of safety.

He replaces Russ Penn, who guided Kidderminster to promotion last season but oversaw just four wins from 28 league matches this term.

Brown said: “I was immediately drawn to the passion that the chairman and board of Kidderminster have for their club, and their desire to succeed.

“There’s no getting away from the fact we are in a battle, but the picture is clear in terms of what we want to try and achieve, and it’s a challenge I am looking forward to sinking my teeth into.”

He will be in attendance for Saturday’s FA Trophy fourth-round tie against Altrincham at Aggborough, but take charge after the game – with Jimmy O’Connor overseeing things this week.

Brown guided Hull City to the Premier League for the first time in 2008 and also oversaw Southend’s promotion from League Two in 2015 – both via the play-offs.

He was most recently in charge of Barrow, leading them to survival during a short stint at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Harriers’ technical director Dean Holdsworth, himself appointed just last month, said: “This is a significant appointment for us as a club and shows the chairman and club’s ambition.

“We needed to be clear about the club’s situation right now, but also the ambition for the future, and act accordingly to both.

“First is the next 18 games, and then we’ll reflect on where we are and what’s required going forward.

“Phil Brown is someone who has a proven track record of delivering against the odds when required.

“With the loyal support we have had from fans so far, through a tough time, performances and results will improve and we can get smiles on faces.

“His experience and contacts, along with his high standards will add to the strong foundations of the good squad and experienced players with have with us, and platform established here by Russ Penn and Jimmy O’Connor.

“Of the many, many excellent applications we had for the post – and we thank them for their interest – we can’t think of anyone better than Phil to lead that charge.”