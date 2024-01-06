Rochdale 2 Kidderminster 0 - Report

Goals from Tyrese Sinclair and Ian Henderson, boosted Rochdale’s hopes of battling back into the play-off picture.

Saturday’s defeat coupled with an AFC Fylde victory over Rochdale on New Year’s Day left Russ Penn’s side rooted at the foot of the National League table, following a run that had seen the Harriers secure just one victory in their last twelve games.

Ryan McLean’s loan spell saw him return to AFC Wimbledon, whilst Bailey Hobson extended his loan from Chesterfield into February and Penn snapped up Wolves midfielder Owen Hesketh on loan to the end of the campaign as Harriers made three changes for their visit to Rochdale.

Harriers started brightly, pressing high up the field and forcing the Rochdale back line to hurry their clearances, although Jack Lambert saw his effort blocked by Max Taylor.

On 14 minutes Ashley Hemmings made the most of an Amari Morgan-Smith flick but his shot on the turn dribbled wide.

Hemmings and Shane Byrne both saw efforts blocked as Harriers continued to be wasteful inside the opposition penalty area, after 28 minutes Louie Moulden the home keeper had to be alert to firstly deny Sammy Robinson and then sliding out to clear the ball from the foot of Morgan-Smith to keep the scoreline blank at half time.

Despite Harriers first half showing they were unable to replicate it in the second period, Max Taylor sending his long range header wide in a rare home attack but the atmosphere changed on 59 minutes.

A hopeful ball forward found Tyrese Sinclair who turned and lobbed the ball past Christian Dibble with the ball nestling in the bottom left hand corner of the net to break the deadlock with the home side’s first effort on target.

Worse was to follow when the Harriers defense turned off allowing Taylor to stretch onto Ryan East’s freekick and Ian Henderson stroked the ball into an unguarded net to compound Harriers misery.

Harriers offered very little in response to the goals to leave themselves still at the foot of the National League table.

Rochdale: Moulden, Gordon (Ferguson 69), John, East, Ebanks-Landell, Taylor, Armstrong, Gilmour, Henderson (Burgess 90+6), Keohane, Sinclair (Oduroh86). Subs Not Used: Afuye, Edwards.

Harriers: Dibble, Penny, McNally, Preston (Lissimore 81), Hemmings, Richards (Omotayo 64), Robinson, Byrne, Hobson, Morgan-Smith, Lambert (Hesketh75). Subs Not Used: Pearce, Brown.