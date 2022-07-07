Kidderminster Harriers re-sign Joe Foulkes on loan from Walsall

Joe Foulkes (Picture: Walsall FC)

The 19-year-old enjoyed a fine spell at Aggborough last term, scoring twice in 26 games.

He is back with Russ Penn's men as they look to bounce back from play-off disappointment and push for promotion again in National League North.

"It's a different kind of loan this time," said Foulkes.

"Obviously, I've got my experience behind me, and this year I'm looking to kick on.

"I spoke to Jim (O'Connor, assistant) and the gaffer, and they've told me what they expect for the season.

"It's looking promising. We've brought a few well-known, good players in, who have experience as well, so hopefully as a team we can get that promotion everyone wants."

Foulkes heads out again after Walsall took up the option to extend his contract earlier this summer.

"I've been in training and the intensity, you can see the gaffer means business," added Foulkes.