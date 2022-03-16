Kidderminster left to share spoils against Spennymoor

Harriers fans were glad to see the return of Cliff Moyo to the line-up for his first start of the season. Keith Lowe and Lewis Montrose were also back in for Harriers.

And there was an energetic start from both sides with Spennymoor spurred on by their goalkeeper’s monster kicks up field. But it was third-placed Harriers who had the best chance of the first half as Amari Morgan-Smith threw himself at a Sam Austin cross only to see it cleared off the line. More chances came Harriers way toward the closing stages with a series of deliveries into the area from substitute Omari Sterling with one of the closer efforts seeing Alex Penny fire across goal.