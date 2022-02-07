Kidderminster cup run has brought club 'back to life'

Jimmy O'Connor

Harriers came within a whisker of causing the biggest Cup shock of all-time on Saturday before eventually being edged out 2-1 by West Ham after extra time at Aggborough.

While making no attempt to hide his pain at the “gut-wrenching” defeat, O’Connor stressed the importance of focusing on the bigger picture after a Cup run which has won the club no shortage of plaudits and more than £500,000 in revenue.

The former Walsall defender, who first joined the club as a player in 2017, said: “The last FA Cup game we lost was Alvechurch away, which was a dark, dark day, believe you me. Waiting all that time (to play) after the first lockdown, what an anti-climax.

“I think now is a good time to take stock at where we have come since then. And we don’t stop here, this has to be a platform because they can really achieve something, this group.

“We should enjoy it because the players are going to go down in folklore at this club. But we want to achieve something.

“I don’t think I joined the club in its best era but it feels like it has been brought back to life. You hear the stories of its history and we want to make it a really special time for the club.”

O’Connor expressed particular pride in the way Harriers players regrouped after Declan Rice had equalised for the visitors in stoppage time, just when vistory appeared to be in the home side’s grasp. Jarrod Bowen eventually got the winner with virtually the last kick of extra time.

O’Connor said: “The biggest testament to the group is that if they (West Ham) had scored at 70 minutes I think we would have gone again, to try and win the game.

“That was the reaction at 90 minutes. To produce that performance in extra time when legs had gone. Don’t get me wrong we are a fit bunch but the emotion takes it out of you. What a group of players, what a club.