West Ham boss David Moyes relieved to survive Kidderminster FA Cup shock

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 05/02/22.KIDDERMINSTER V WEST HAM IN THE FA CUP.Jimmy O'Connor, Russ Penn and David Moyes..

The non-league club were on the brink of pulling off perhaps the biggest shock in the competition’s history when they led through Alex Penny’s goal going into stoppage time.

But England international Declan Rice equalised to force extra time before Jarrod Bowen struck the winner with virtually the last kick of the game.

Moyes’ players applauded their National League North hosts off the pitch at the finish and their boss said: "All credit to Kidderminster, they played really well.

“We gave them a chance to get a goal in front which made things a wee bit difficult and we had to chase it.

"They deserve all the credit, we were fortunate to get through and they were really unfortunate to not take it to penalties at least.

"I thought we weren't going to get through (as the game went into injury time). We hadn't tried well with many things but what we had done hadn't come off. As the game was going on and we began to create more chances.”

Asked about his chances going forward in the competition, Moyes replied: "We have got a long way to go if we think we're going to get into finals. We have a lot of work to do and improve greatly.