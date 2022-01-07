Richard Lane: Kidderminster Harriers have been forgotten

Richard Lane (left)

Harriers, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will host the Championship strugglers at a sold-out Aggborough.

But the third round tie was not chosen for live broadcast by either BBC or ITV, meaning the National League North host missed out on a £85,000 windfall.

Lane said: “Why has the world of sport forgotten about us when we are the lowest-ranked team? It is disgusting. The Cup thrives on the aspirations and dreams of lower clubs and what might be possible. That is not being shown live and it is wrong.”

Though extended highlights will be shown on the BBC, Harriers are expected to receive a facilities fee of under £10,000.

Lane continued: “I think the people who make the decisions don’t really understand grassroots football.

“They would prefer to pick a Premier League tie between Manchester United and Villa because they would rather go there than come to Kidderminster v Reading.