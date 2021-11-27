Hereford 1 Kidderminster Harriers 1 (Harriers win 5-3 on penalties) - Report

The two form teams in National League North faced each other in a ‘local derby’ looking to make progress in the Buildbase FA Trophy, in their first ever meeting in this competition. However they failed to settle the game in regulation time and penalties were required to decide this second round tie.

Hereford, last season’s FA Trophy finalists, were slow to start as Nick Clayton-Phillips used his pace to test the home defence and he set up the Harriers ‘skipper’ Sam Austin whose shot was just too high with Brandon Hall beaten.

Hereford had the ball in the net on 13 minutes but Tom Owen-Evans finish was ruled out for offside earlier in the move.

Harriers opened the scoring on 18 minutes, Amari Morgan-Smith found space just outside the area and his low left footed shot beat the home keeper Hall to put the visitors ahead with the ball nestled in the corner of the net.

Elliot Bonds tried his luck from distance and Brandon Hall was relieved to take the ball at chest height as it took a nasty bounce in front of him with ten minutes of the half remaining.

On 43 minutes Hereford hauled themselves level. Tom Owen-Evans corner was headed goalwards by Christian Pearce, the Harriers defence blocked the effort but Ryan McLean reacted quickly to back heel the loose ball over the goal line.

The second half produced little in the way of clear chances, Sam Austin fired wide for the visitors following a Keith Lowe free kick on the hour mark, whilst substitute Jaiden White forced a save from Hall, diving to his right.

Luke Haines blazed wide for the home side after Jared Hodgkiss had set him up with a precise through ball after 71 minutes as the game struggled to provide much entertainment for the large crowd of 1615.

Frustration took centre-stage as both sides looked to settle the tie in normal time ahead of a penalty shoot – out, Pearce receiving a yellow card for a challenge on White.

Teams

Hereford: Hall, Hodgkiss, Haines, Pearce, McLean (Kouhyar 71), Ismail (Smith 52), Owen-Evans, Lloyd, Andoh, Vincent, Gordon (Sodiende 85). Subs Not Used: Liburd-Hines, Klukowski, Price.